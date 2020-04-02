KCLR LiveKCLR NewsNews & Sport

RECIPE: Cheesy Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken dish is easy and fun to make with the kids

Christine Tobin Christine Tobin 02/04/2020
Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School in Kilkenny chats about food on KCLR Live every Thursday morning.

CHEESY CHICKEN QUESADILLA

Ingredients

  • shredded cooked chicken
  • sliced brie cheese
  • tortillas
  • cranberry sauce or fruity chutney

Method

Sandwich chicken with slices of brie between two tortillas.  Toast each side, without any oil, for 2-3 mins in a large non stick pan until the tortilla is browned and the filling is hot.

Slice and serve with cranberry sauce or your favourite fruity chutney for dipping.

 

