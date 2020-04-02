KCLR LiveKCLR NewsNews & Sport
RECIPE: Cheesy Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken dish is easy and fun to make with the kids
Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School in Kilkenny gives us a great recipe for easy comfort food that’s great to make with the kids.
CHEESY CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Ingredients
- shredded cooked chicken
- sliced brie cheese
- tortillas
- cranberry sauce or fruity chutney
Method
Sandwich chicken with slices of brie between two tortillas. Toast each side, without any oil, for 2-3 mins in a large non stick pan until the tortilla is browned and the filling is hot.
Slice and serve with cranberry sauce or your favourite fruity chutney for dipping.