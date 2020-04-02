RECIPE: Cheesy Chicken Quesadilla

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School in Kilkenny gives us a great recipe for easy comfort food that’s great to make with the kids.

CHEESY CHICKEN QUESADILLA

Ingredients

shredded cooked chicken

sliced brie cheese

tortillas

cranberry sauce or fruity chutney

Method

Sandwich chicken with slices of brie between two tortillas. Toast each side, without any oil, for 2-3 mins in a large non stick pan until the tortilla is browned and the filling is hot.

Slice and serve with cranberry sauce or your favourite fruity chutney for dipping.