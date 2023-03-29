KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Recovery Hub Carlow set to close its doors later this week
It will be open for the next few days however
In another blow for Carlow the Recovery Hub has announced it too will close this week.
Friday is its last day for the health and wellness business to operate out of the Carlow Shopping Centre.
Management say the decision was a difficult one and they too are thanking all of their clients in a social media post and ensures it will be open for the next few days.
It’s the second local business closing its doors this week.