Recruitment underway for new jobs announced for Kilkenny, Galway and Dublin

Recruitment is already underway for new jobs announced for Kilkenny today

Galway-based software and payments company Planet has announced it’s creating 100 new jobs in Ireland.

They are among 500 new jobs globally being announced in the coming months.

The firm is recruiting for a variety of new roles with a mix of hybrid and remote positions available from its bases in Kilkenny, Galway and Dublin.

President of Retail Europe for Planet Peter Daly says there’s a wide range of roles being offered including product development, technology and finance:

“We are delighted with this expansion, and proud that our teams in Ireland will continue to be driving force developing the most innovative solutions for merchants globally.”