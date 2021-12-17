Registered members across Kilkenny & Carlow to vote on Glanbia proposal

A major decision for Glanbia Co-op will be made today.

Voting on Glanbia Co-op’s proposal to take full ownership of dairy and grains processor Glanbia Ireland will take place in a virtual format permitted under current regulations.

Members across Kilkenny and Carlow were asked to register in advance of the meeting in order to be eligible to vote.

If it gets the go ahead the 307 million euro deal would see Glanbia Co-op acquire Glanbia Plc’s 40% interest in Glanbia Ireland.

The meeting will go ahead online from 2pm.