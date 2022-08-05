Remembering Johnny Barry, a KCLR Special Tribute Show (5th August 2022).

The world of country and Irish music, and its hosts of fans, are in mourning after the shock death of Johnny Barry.

The legendary KCLR DJ passed away peacefully overnight at the age of 80.

The biggest names in Irish country music joined us on KCLR, along with many of his friends, colleagues, and fans, to pay tribute to Johnny.

Daniel O’Donnell, Margo, Michael English, Michelle Murphy, Philomena Begley, Declan Nurney, Trudi Lawlor, Derek Ryan, Louise Morrissey, and many more have been sharing their memories of Johnny with James Lakes in a special tribute show.