Reminder for Carlow and Kilkenny IFA members that the closing date’s due for ballots to elect the organisation’s next President & Deputy President

All IFA branch AGMs have been completed, as the number of postal votes has exceeded 15,000 in the IFA Presidential elections.

940 groupings met over the last three weeks to allow members vote for the organisation’s next President and Deputy President.

For the first time, members received an election pack in the post and they also had the option to return their ballot by post.

The closing date for receipt of completed ballots is Monday week (Dec 11th).

Current South Leinster Regional Chair Francie Gorman, a suckler beef and sheep farmer from Ballinakill, Co Laois is up against dairy farmer Martin Stapleton from Oola, Co Limerick for the role of President.

While Deputy contenders are reigning IFA Farm Family Committee Chair, Wexford based Carlow woman Alice Doyle and Connacht Regional Chair Pat Murphy who’s a dairy farmer from Galway.

