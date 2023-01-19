There’s a renewed appeal for information about break-ins at two Carlow churches over the past couple of weeks.

St Lazerian’s Church in Kildavin was robbed sometime on Monday or Tuesday last week with a locked tabernacle stolen after a window was smashed at the back.

St John’s Church Clonmore in Hacketstown also had cash stolen from the safe in recent weeks.

Garda Niamh Doran says it happened sometime over Christmas or in the New Year; “From Christmas Eve I suppose the church would have been locked up to the weekend there, the 14th of January, so colleagues in Hacketstown, Tullow, are looking for information in relation to an incident at John’s Church in Clonmore, so two panels of glass were removed from a window to gain entry to the church sometime between Christmas Eve and Saturday the 14th of January”.

Garda Doran is also appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity on Monday or Tuesday last week at the Church in Kildavin; “The window at the rear of the church was broken between 3 o’clock on Monday and 11am on Tuesday and the dates of that are the 9th of January 2023”.