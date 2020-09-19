Renowned author Margaret Atwood should have been in Carlow this weekend

Margaret Atwood should have been visiting Carlow this weekend to soak up the sunshine in Borris.

The Handmaid’s Tale author was due to be one of the speakers at the Festival of Writing and Ideas, but the rescheduled event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Creative and Executive Producer Hugo Jellett says the renowned writer is likely to come back next summer:

“The wonderful Margaret Atwood has made all the right noises about returning in June, if indeed we return, and plenty more of her ilk. So it’s a wonderful programme and that will be announced as soon as we think there’s potential for that festival to genuinely take place.”