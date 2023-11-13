The average listed rent in both Carlow and Kilkenny is now just over €1,400 euro a month.

The latest report from daft.ie shows the average rent in Carlow is €1,432 while in Kilkenny it’s €1,411.

Rents rose by an average of 1.8 % outside of Dublin, and just under a half a percent in the capital, compared to the second three months of the year.

Associate Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin, and author of the report, Ronan Lyons says some parts of the country saw double-digit increases: