Rent prices up by over 10% in Carlow and Kilkenny over the last year

Rents are up more than 10% in the last year in Carlow and Kilkenny

The latest report from daft.ie points to a chronic shortage of properties around the country with a rise in rental prices of more than 12% nationwide

The average market rent nationwide between April and June was €1,618 per month, up 3.3% on the first three months of the year.

The annual inflation rate of 12.6% nationally is the highest recorded in the Daft.ie Report since its launch in 2006.

Nationwide, there were just 716 homes available to rent on August 1st, down from almost 2,500 a year ago, and another new all-time low in a series that extends back to 2006.

Locally, the average rent in Kilkenny is €1218, up 11% on the same time last year, while in Carlow it’s €1221, up 12.8% on last year.

Meanwhile, the average mortgage for a three-bedroom house in Kilkenny is €731, compared to an average rent of €977 for the same type of home.

While in Carlow, for a three-bedroom home you’ll pay an average mortgage of €659, compared to a rental price of €1130 for the same type of property.