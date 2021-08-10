Rents in Kilkenny and Carlow up nearly 10% in past year

Rents have been rising rapidly in Carlow and Kilkenny over the last year.

That’s according to Daft.ie’s latest report which is out today.

It shows prices jumped across the two counties at a rate slightly higher than even some cities, but maybe not as fast as other counties in the South East.

Author Ronan Lyons said “Even just between March and June rents rose by 2.5 in Carlow and 3.5% in Kilkenny”

Supply is a big factor it seems with the shortage of homes available to rent sparking the increase in cost.

Looking at Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford Ronan Lyons said “Two years ago, in the middle of 2019, there would have been almost 200 homes available to rent on the 1st of August. On the 1st of August this year there were just 52 homes available to rent.”