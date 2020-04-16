Report: Clara man who died in mircolight crash had no pilot licence

The final report into a fatal plane crash in Kilkenny last year has found the pilot was not properly licenced at the time of the incident.

Local stonemason Richard ‘Dick’ O’Connell died after the microlight aircraft he was flying crashed into a wooden pole supporting high-voltage power lines.

He had been airborne for around three to four minutes when the crash happened in Clara.

It was close to the private strip at Rathcash East, and near his family home where a birthday party for one of his teenage children was underway.

Air accident investigators found the pilot’s licence to fly microlight planes had expired in 2008 and there is no evidence he had undertaken any flights with an instructor.