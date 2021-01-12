Report leak could only have come from government, says Burton

Cabinet is due to discuss the Mother and Baby Homes report later this afternoon.

The Commission of Investigation’s findings are believed to show 9,000 children died in the 18 institutions they investigated.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to issue a state apology on Wednesday in the Dail.

Former Tanaiste Joan Burton was adopted, and it took almost 30 years of trying before she found out her birth parents were from Carlow and south Kilkenny.

She’s been telling KCLR that the leak of the document to the Sunday Independent before the survivors had seen it can only have come from government;

“I think the government allowed it to be released in such a botched way. I don’t know who the information came from, but having been a member of several governments, it has to be that it came from somewhere in the government system, because they’re the only ones with access to it” she told The Way It Is.