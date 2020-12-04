Reports of child abuse increased by 41% in just one month

The number of reports of child abuse increased by 41% in the space of a month recently.

It coincided with the reopening of schools.

A select group of people can make what are called mandated reports of abuse to the Child and Family Agency.

They include doctors, nurses, gardaí, teachers, youth workers and others.

Reports dropped during the start of the lockdown earlier this year, but have increased since then.

There was another sharp rise in September, with 1,420 reports, which is 410 more than in August.

In September, 41% related to emotional abuse, 27% to physical abuse, and 20% involved sexual abuse.

12% related to neglect.

Allegations of sexual abuse rose very sharply, from 182 in August to 280 in September.