KCLR News
Kilkenny nursing home manager says residents need to be tested regularly
Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey Nursing home says staff are tested every fortnight but residents are not.
A local nursing home manager says nursing home residents need to be tested regularly for Covid-19.
At the moment staff are tested every fortnight but residents are not.
Half of all Coronavirus deaths so far have been in nursing homes, and five have clusters of more than 20 cases at the moment.
Mairead Parker Byrne of Gowran Abbey Nursing home says only testing staff makes no sense when visitors have been allowed in up to Tuesday.