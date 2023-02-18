Residents of local homeless shelters to the fore of documentary which will be screened in Kilkenny on Monday

Residents of homeless shelters in Kilkenny, Waterford and Dublin are to the fore of a documentary which will be screened locally on Monday.

Set Theatre at Langton’s hosts the showing of the film by Arcade which explores a programme of creative engagement developed by poet Colm Keegan.

That programme is supported by Kilkenny County Council, Creative Ireland and Poetry Ireland and was awarded best Education/Training initiative at the 2022 All Ireland Community and Council Awards.

Start time is 6:30pm and though entry is free booking is advised via here

KCLR’s Sue Nunn will be speaking with representatives of Writing Home on Monday’s The Way It Is after 4pm.

For more watch here: