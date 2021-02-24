Residents relieved after Kilkenny County Council changes plans for Dunningstown Road

A deal has been reached between Kilkenny County Council and the residents that used the Duningstown Road.

The locals had felt they were being cut off from the city by the planned closure of the road as part of school-building plans in the area.

The council planners have now agreed that the road will now stay but with a traffic light junction to regulate traffic flows.

Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness says it’s important that agreement has been found to accommodate the concerns of the residents.