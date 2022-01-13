Resolution close in dispute over South Kilkenny Shopping Centre

It’s hoped a resolution is close in the long running legal dispute over Ferrybank Shopping Centre.

The case had been due for mention in the High Court in December but was deferred.

However elected members in South Kilkenny were told this week that there is ongoing positive engagement between the parties – Nama and Dunnes stores – to resolve matters.

Councillor Fidelis Doherty has been telling KCLR that’s something she would welcome:

“From what we’re being told, there is some progress being made, which is great”

Councillors were told on Wednesday that the prospect of it being resolved by the end of February is likely.

The Shopping Centre has been sitting idle since 2009 with no retail outlets.

The only life in it is the local Library and the county council office.