Restrictions easing for those working in construction and certain outdoor jobs in Carlow and Kilkenny

Today also sees the easing of restrictions for those working in Construction and certain outdoor jobs.

Ryan Building Contractors Limited is a family-owned business covering Carlow and Kilkenny.

The team there is very much looking forward to resuming work, having been involved in the sector since the mid-1990s.

One of the owners Michael Ryan’s told KCLR News they’re set for the return, noting “Getting back into it, getting stuff ordered up and really getting the lads back into it and keeping her going, yeah, it’s tough after the four months of being off and picking it all back up from where we left off but at the same time happy to be doing it”.

The company’s been busy though during lockdown focusing instead on new ventures such as glamping pods and Mr Ryan adds “We just think that the glamping pods and the office pods and garden gyms, everything, all this that’s pre-fabricated in our workshop and then it’s delivered to site, it’s craned in over the house, there’s no dirt, no fuss, no mess, yeah, we just think it’s the way things are progressing and the ways things should be done and you get a better build because it’s all done in a factory setting and you’re not getting timber exposed and stuff like that out in the wet and it’s faster, quicker, cheaper, cleaner”.

While it’ll be another week before hairstylists are back but they’re already reporting a booking boost ahead of their reopening next Monday.

By then it will have been 137 days for most people since they’ve had a cut, style or colour.

Catherine Healy Dalton of Crown Hair Salon in Kilkenny and says it’s already busy, telling KCLR News

“We have a huge number, I can’t even tell the number, I would never have thought we even had that number, that amount of loyal customers but we do but we are working on it, we’ve been here since Thursday”.