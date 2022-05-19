KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Results of Kilkenny Health Check research presented to Kilkenny City Taskforce
They conducted surveys and issued questionnaires
What is the future of Kilkenny?
That was the question posed in a presentation to the Kilkenny City Taskforce last night by a group of Geography and Planning students.
The students from Queens University Belfast visited in early March and also conducted surveys and issued questionnaires as part of their Health Check research.
Planning lecturer Neil Galway told KCLR Live it’s a useful exercise: