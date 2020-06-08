Retailers across Kilkenny & Carlow prepare to re-open as more Covid-19 restrictions ease from today

Local businesses are getting ready to open their doors later this morning for the first time in weeks as phase 2 in the easing of Covid restrictions kicks in.

From today people will be allowed to travel anywhere within their own county, even if that is more than 20km from their home.

You may meet up to six people from outside your household both indoors and outdoors for social gatherings.

Organised outdoor exercise, sporting, cultural or social activities of up to 15 people may also take place.

Many shops are also reopening but those in shopping centres have another week to go.

However where possible people are advised to continue working from home and you’re advised to only use public transport if you absolutely need to.

Outdoor summer camps may operate for children and Playgrounds and commercially-serviced outdoor amenities may reopen.Marts may open where social distancing and hygiene can be maintained.

Public libraries can also start reopening.

And over 70’s may welcome small numbers of people to their home, while maintaining social distancing.

Behind-closed-door horse and greyhound racing commences today with the first horse racing event taking place in Naas today.