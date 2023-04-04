Retailers in Carlow and Kilkenny encouraged to apply for share of €3.4million fund to boost their online presence

Retailers in Carlow and Kilkenny are being urged to avail of a share of a €3.4 million fund to boost their online presence.

Enterprises across Ireland that have a minimum of ten employees can apply for a 50% ‘matching grant’ up to a maximum of €25,000.

Applicants must already have a physical store as well as an online presence to qualify.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Neale Richmond, says all applications will be judged fairly and objectively; “Every application will be adjudicated on by the Department but there’s absolutely a scope for every retail business to do more online, to boost their online presence and I think these grants, the Online Retail Scheme, may be applicable for everyone”.

Details can be found here