Retained firefighters are back on strike following rejection of Labour Court recommendations

Retained firefighters in Carlow, Kilkenny, and nationwide are back on strike over a dispute around pay and conditions.

It comes as over 80 percent of the country’s retained fire service voted to reject Labour court recommendations.

Over 200 stations including those in Carlow and Kilkenny are striking today.

SIPTU says local authorities have refused to agree an emergency cover plan during the work stoppages, and accused them of pitting the public against the men and women of the retained services.

Aiden Owens of Carlow Fire and Rescue says there’s a possibility the strike could continue into October.

However, he adds they will still respond to risk to life calls:

“Let’s be clear about the strike action, you know, there has to be some kind of level of disruption to the service and towards management, the LGMA. But at the end of the day, we’re adamant that we’re going to maintain the cover for life threats within each county across the country, so that’s our main priority.”