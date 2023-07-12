Retained firefighters to possibly return to strike action following disappointment over Labour Court recommendations

A return to strike action by retained firefighters could be on the way following recommendations from the Labour Court.

SIPTU firefighters from Carlow, Kilkenny, and nationwide took part in industrial action over pay and training concerns.

However, strike action was suspended following exploratory discussions with the Labour Court to resolve the dispute.

But members in the retained service believe the content of the Labour Court recommendation is a major disappointment.

Firefighters will ballot on the recommendations over the coming days but believe their needs are not being taken seriously.