Rethinking Rural Ireland welcomes Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ plan

An organisation responsible for combatting rural decline says it’s too soon to criticise the government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ plan.

The plan, which was launched last month, has already seen fierce contention.

Local Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion was among those who expressed disappointment, saying the policy was short on ambition and timelines.

Shane Cogan, the CEO of Rethinking Rural Ireland, has told KCLR that although the plan has flaws, it needs to be given a chance; We need to welcome it. It’s very ambitious and we must wait at least six months before we decide to be critical of it.”