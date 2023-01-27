Revamped Carlow Town Bus Park set to reopen by end of next week

The Carlow Town Bus Park should reopen by end of next week.

The delayed project was due to be finished this month after previous delays but fell foul of the cold weather again.

Councillors of the town municipal district got an update at their monthly meeting last evening.

And Cllr Andrea Dalton says while the delay is disappointing it’s more important that the job is done right, telling KCLR News “An unfortunately the delays were inevitable because the engineer explained it’s not possible to lay tarmac when the weather’s too cold and I suppose if you want the job to be done correctly, there’s no point laying tarmac if it’s not going to be laid in the best possible condition”.

She says there’s only a small amount of work left to be done before it’s fully finished; “So unfortunately with the cold spell again but look the carpark has been tarmacked, I think the turning area needs to be finished off and the liners are in next week and that should be it”.

And adds it’ll be worth the wait, noting; “What’s great is that we will have our first fully accessible carpark and that will be also ready for the Town Bus service when that commences hopefully in May of this year as well, which has also been delayed”.