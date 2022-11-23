Review of recommendations made in wake of CervicalCheck scandal to be published

A review of the recommendations made in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal will be published today.

In his initial scoping inquiry in 2018, Dr Gabriel Scally found more than 200 women weren’t informed of abnormalities found in their smear test results during the ‘look-back’ audit.

Many have since died from cervical cancer, including Mooncoin woman Vicky Phelan who brought the scandal to light.

Dr Scally has since gone on to carry out further reports on Cervical Check, where he made 58 recommendations with 170 actions.

It’s expected that this final report will highlight the need for a system with open disclosures when medical mistakes are made, and the need for an improved culture within Cervical Check.