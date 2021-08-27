KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Ride-on lawnmower and wheelbarrow taken from house on outskirts of Kilkenny City

They're believed to have been stolen

Image Garda Siochana Carlow Kilkenny Facebook

Gardaí in Kilkenny are looking to track down a ride-on lawnmower and a wheelbarrow missing from a house close to the city.

The yellow, black and white Cub Cadet was with a blue wheelbarrow in the back yard of a home just off the Callan Road.

Both disappeared between Thursday, 19th August and Wednesday, 24th August.

It’s thought they were stolen so anybody offered items matching the descriptions or who noticed suspicious activity in the area during those dates, is asked to contact the city Garda Station.

 

