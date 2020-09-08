Rise in Leaving Cert grades could lead to higher point requirement for certain courses

A local school principal says he hopes that extra places in third level courses will ease the competition in the points race.

Leaving Cert results out yesterday for the 2,000 local exam students were 4.4% points higher on average due to the calculated grades system.

It could lead to higher points requirement for certain courses when the C-A-O offers come out on Friday.

Sean Og O Sullivan from Grennan College in Thomastown says he thinks that there will be few international students taking up places this year but there will still be stiff competition for some courses noting “They’ll adjust I’m sure, there maybe, depending on the amount of outsider external bodies looking for places, there might be a bit more localised places available, it’s difficult to know exactly whats going to come on Friday but I would imagine it’ll follow the normal trend that there will be limited places in certain places depending on demand etc”.

Meanwhile gardai in Carlow & Kilkenny say there were no issues with students celebrating last night & both counties were quiet.