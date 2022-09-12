Rising cost of living the main issue for Fianna Fail’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor ahead of party think-in

Kilkenny hosted Fine Gael over the weekend but our local Fianna Fáil TDs are bound for Mullingar today for their party think-in.

Health and Housing are high up on the agenda.

But speaking to KCLR news ahead of the conference Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says addressing the rising cost of living is a priority for her:

“The amount of people that have come in to me about looking at the bill for winter, the cost of ESB and the cost of heating, that would be one of the biggest issues,” said Jennifer.

“The cost of childcare is another issue that I have been constantly working on over the last year to two years and I think in general a lot of businesses, I’ve met with a lot of businesses, they too are struggling” she added.