Road closed after crash in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow this morning

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Bagenalstown earlier today.

The single-car collision happened around 9 o’clock on the Bagenalstown to Leighlinbridge Road near the swimming pool.

One man has been taken to hospital – he was the only person in the car.

The road remains closed while a technical examination takes place.

Carlow Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 059 9136620.