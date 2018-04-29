Road closed after crash in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow this morning
MaryAnn Vaughan 2 hours ago
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Bagenalstown earlier today.

The single-car collision happened around 9 o’clock on the Bagenalstown to Leighlinbridge Road near the swimming pool.

One man has been taken to hospital – he was the only person in the car.

The road remains closed while a technical examination takes place.

Carlow Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them on 059 9136620.

