Road closed following crash on Kilkenny Tipperary border

The road between Ballymack Cross & Ballingarry is closed following a crash.

It’s understood the single vehicle incident happened at about 7:30am about two miles from Ballyline on the Ballingarry side.

One male’s been taken to hospital with injuries believed to be non live threatening.

Diversions will be in place shortly.

It may put further pressure on the area with a range of road works taking place on the main Kilkenny to Callan Road (N76) so motorists are advised to allow extra time for all journeys.