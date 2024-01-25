Road closure in County Carlow as three days of works get underway today

Three days of road resurfacing works are due to begin in Kildavin, Co Carlow.

Council crews tied to the Tullow Municipal District are expected to be on site on the L-6066 at Ballyshancarragh today (Thursday), tomorrow (Friday) and again on Monday (29th Jan).

There’ll be a full road closure between 8am and 5pm each day so motorists who might be impacted are advised to plan journeys accordingly.