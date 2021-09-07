Road crash on R704 near Listerlin

The road has been closed after a crash in South Kilkenny.

It’s happened on the R704 between Listerlin and New Ross in the townland of Mullinaharrigal.

There’s no reports of serious injuries at this stage.

Road diversions are in place and the Chair of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty says you can’t get through Listerlin so drivers should take extra care and follow the diversions.