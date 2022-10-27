Road death figures are going the wrong way says Carlow Road Safety Officer John McDarby

Changes to the fines for driving offences are because more people are dying on our roads according to Carlow’s road safety officer.

Increased fines for speeding, using a mobile while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and 13 other offences, took effect overnight.

With more than 120 deaths already on our roads, this year John McDarby says the figures are going the wrong way

“There were 123 people killed this year right around the country and that’s from 118 collisions and that’s up significantly on last year,” said John.

“It’s up 12 so far on this day last year,” he added.