Road works have begun on a Kilkenny black spot

Thomastown drivers will soon benefit from road works which have begun on a local black spot.

Kilkenny County Council are working in conjunction with Irish Rail to improve conditions on Killarney Bridge, where several road accidents have recently occurred.

Poor signage has been flagged as a key issue for the bridge between Thomastown and Bennetsbridge.

Local councillor Deirdre Cullen says these works will make a huge difference to motorists’ safety in the area.