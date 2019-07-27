Roadworks will cause delays for those attending Kilkenny v Limerick matches in Croke Park

Thousands of Kilkenny fans will be making their way to Croke Park this afternoon and the advice is to leave as early as possible.

Roadworks are still going on on the the M7 between Junctions 11 and 8 so delays are to be expected.

Those travelling from Kilkenny are being reminded that the carriageway is down to a single lane on the approach to the M7.

On the return journey, there’ll be three lanes and a new arrangement for the M9 exit – the left lane will now lead straight onto the M9 Southbound.