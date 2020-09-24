Kilkenny’s Robert Grace set to shine on national TV

We’re heading for Friday & the question on many lips is “who’s going to be on the Late Late Show?”

Well, it seems there’s quite the line-up. ncluding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci.

Added to that are former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, world champion boxer Kellie Harrington and Jedward.

But bonus spot: Kilkenny’s own Robert Grace is also set to shine as he announced on Facebook:

Yes, the Graignamanagh man is performing on the show – that alone is enough to tune in for!

Meanwhile, here’s the number he’ll be singing, you’ll hear it often on our airwaves: