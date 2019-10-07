Roof damaged in attempted break-in at Carlow business

The roof of a business in Carlow was damaged over the weekend after a number of men tried to break in.

It happened at a premises on the Hacketstown Road at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.

Gardaí say a number of men were seen acting suspiciously in the area.

Slates were removed from the roof of the business as they tried to gain entry to it, but they weren’t successful.

Anyone who might have information on this incident is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.