Rooms ransacked and range of items taken in latest spate of burglaries in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries which happened in Carlow and Kilkenny in the past day.

A house in the Rathmore, Rathvilly area was entered via a rear window between 4:45pm and 5:15pm on Thursday afternoon.

All of the bedrooms were ransacked.

A white gold ring with a diamond and two gold chains with diamonds were taken.

Then at a home in Myshall Village at some stage from 4:30pm to 8:15pm that evening, the front door was forced open and rooms again ransacked.

While there was a break-in at nearby Knockbrack, Myshall between 6:15pm and 7:15pm, also on Thursday.

In this incident, glass was smashed on the patio door to gain entry but nothing was taken.

And from 6:50pm to 7:45pm in Upper Coolbawn, Castlecomer, the door at the rear of a house was forced open.

Rooms were ransacked and a sum of cash was taken.

Meanwhile, gardaí are also investigating the slashing of tyres on a red Opel Astra which was parked outside a residential property in The Laurels, Tullow Road, Carlow.

It’s understood to have happened sometime after 11pm on Wednesday night but before 6am on Thursday.

Anyone with information or who noticed suspicious activity or vehicles in any of the areas is asked to contact their local garda station.