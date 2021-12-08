Rooms ransacked, doors forced and windows smashed at series of unrelated weekend burglaries in Carlow and Kilkenny

A number of unrelated weekend burglaries in Carlow and Kilkenny are under investigation by Gardaí.

The first was at a house in Knockroe, Borris on Friday, 3rd December, between 9:30am and 2pm.

A window towards the property’s rear was smashed with a concrete block and the home was ransacked with a small quantity of coins taken.

Between 4pm & 6pm the same date, a rear window and garage door were forced open at a house in Loon, Castlecomer, but nothing was taken.

While later that evening, between 5pm and 10pm, in the Bleach Road / Dunmore area of Kilkenny there was another burglary.

On Saturday, 4th December, there was a report of a break-in at a house in Firoda, Castlecomer, between 6pm and 8pm.

The back door there was forced open and rooms were ransacked.

Sometime that night, from 8pm to 5am on Sunday (5th December), there was a burglary at a home in Wolseley Village in Tullow with a Kugoo M4Pro electric scooter taken.

And also in the early hours of Sunday morning, approx 2am, two laptops and a Samsung phone went missing from a house in Ballyoliver, Rathvilly.

If you’ve information on any of the above, saw something unusual or suspicious vehicles, please contact your local garda station.

