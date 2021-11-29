Gardaí remind you to Lock Up and Light Up your homes following spate of burglaries in Carlow and Kilkenny

Gardaí are reminding people in Kilkenny and Carlow to lock up and light up during this time of the year.

The advice follows a number of burglaries that occurred in Kilkenny over the weekend, including at Westcourt North in Callan between 7pm and 10pm on Friday night last.

Divisional Crimes Prevention Officer for Carlow and Kilkenny, Sergeant Peter McConnon, told KCLR news “We’re coming into a period of time where burglaries do spike over those winter months between October and March we do see a time where burglaries do increase on average 20% during those six winter months but coming up to Christmas now when people are busy in their life, out and about, between 5pm and 10pm are the times when most of these burglaries do occur, so if you are leaving your house unoccupied for any length of time we’d ask you to just leave a light on inside, make it look like your house is occupied even when it’s not, lock up and light up”.