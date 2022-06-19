KCLR News
Rose Run and Walk takes place today in Mooncoin
The event is to raise funds for new resources for the ASD classes
Following cancellations for the past few years due to the pandemic, the annual Rose Run and Walk is back in Mooncoin today.
The event kicks off at 12 O Clock, as it aims to raise funds for new resources for the ASD classes in two local primary schools.
While the run is being chip timed for any professionals that might want to compete, all are welcome to attend and partake in the event.