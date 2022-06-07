RSA concerned at road death toll so far this year after eight people lost their lives in separate Bank Holiday weekend incidents, including one in Kilkenny

The Road Safety Authority is looking at ways of ensuring more visible policing on the country’s roads.

It’s after the Bank Holiday weekend saw eight people die in a series of road incidents, including one in Kilkenny (more on that here and here).

The RSA is concerned at the road death toll so far this year, at 77.

Chairperson of the RSA, Liz O’ Donnell, says they are examining what can be done to address it; “We are looking at ways in which we can have more visible policing on the roads because it is a deterrent if people know they’re going to be caught, you know, they will change their behaviour so the average speed cameras have been rolled out and the gardaí have more technology, you know, they’ve hand-held devices now which can detect law-breaking on the side of the road”.