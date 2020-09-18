Serious road crash near Mooncoin causes traffic chaos in South Kilkenny

There’s been a serious road crash on the N-24 near Mooncoin which is causing severe disruption to traffic in South KIlkenny.

Emergency services are on the scene and Gardai says the road will be closed for several hours while a technical examination is carried out.

KCLR understands that at least one person has been seriously injured in the incident near the GAA pitch in Carrigeen.

Their condition is not known at this stage.

Diversions have been put in place but but there’s no access to Mooncoin from the Grannagh roundabout for now.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and to take alternate route through Portlaw to Carrick on Suir.