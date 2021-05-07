Sadness in Carlow following tragic death of Tinryland native

The Carlow community’s still trying to come to terms with the death of Mark Hayden.

The Tinryland native was the cyclist who died following a collision with a bus in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Though he had since moved to the Capital City to live many years ago, a number of his family members and friends are still living locally.

Cllr Andrea Dalton went to school with him at Presentation College and remembers him fondly, telling KCLR News “Very, very sad news about the tragic passing of Mark Hayden, his death has affected I suppose more than Tinryland, probably the whole of Carlow, especially Carlow Town, he was always a very affable, likeable young man and judging by the condolences on Facebook that continued into his adult life”.

She adds “There’s great sadness at his passing and to pass so tragically in a bicycle accident I suppose is very sad for a man of such young years, it’s a sad week for us to get such tragic news like that”.

Mark will be laid to rest locally this weekend – details here