Samaritans Looking for New Volunteers

Wednesday 12th June

Samaritans are looking for new local volunteers.

Th charity organisation are asking people to sign up to become ”listeners” or support volunteers to help provide their round-the-clock service.

They offer emotional listening support to anyone in emotional distress. The service is provided through their freephone service, S-M-S and email.

Colette Shannon says they have an information evening coming up to tell people what’s involved.