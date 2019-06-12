KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Samaritans Looking for New Volunteers
The Charity Organisation are Recruiting Volunteers for their Support Listening Services
Wednesday 12th June
Samaritans are looking for new local volunteers.
Th charity organisation are asking people to sign up to become ”listeners” or support volunteers to help provide their round-the-clock service.
They offer emotional listening support to anyone in emotional distress. The service is provided through their freephone service, S-M-S and email.
Colette Shannon says they have an information evening coming up to tell people what’s involved.