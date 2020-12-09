Santa on the wireless, giveaways and all things Christmas with Yulefest Kilkenny

Yulefest Kilkenny

Here at KCLR Live, it’s been a busy December as we’re spreading the festive cheer in Kilkenny and Carlow, supporting the creative sector and local businesses and encouraging creativity and participation from local people during Covid.

Working in partnership with Yulefest Kilkenny and Kilkenny County Council Heritage Office, we have developed an exciting and creative programme which will reach every age demographic from young to old, using a variety of platforms and interactive opportunities.

Santa Surprise

Don’t miss our weekday talk show every Friday for Santa’s Surprise. Listen back here to pupils from Moneenroe and Muckalee, Co Kilkenny here:

https://kclr96fm.com/santas-surprise-on-kclr-live-friday-4th-december/

Sharing is Caring

We are also playing short snippets from customers who are telling us about all the great local businesses as part of our Sharing is Caring feature. So far we’ve heard about the treasure trove that is Khan’s book shop in Kilkenny and Yesterday’s. We’ve also been hearing about the brilliant customer service at Market Cross in Kilkenny and stores like Nolan’s Jeweller’s. Have a listen back to Annemarie’s favourite spots in Kilkenny here.

Kilkenny’s Most Festive Family

We have teamed up with Yulefest Kilkenny and our friends at Aherlow House Hotel to send one lucky family on a break for the New Year… See the details here: https://kclr96fm.com/win-a-weekend-away-with-yulefest-kilkenny/

Dial the Diaspora

Here at KCLR, we have been getting our lovely listeners to make the call home. We’ve been hearing from Kilkenny natives abroad like Aidan Cotterell who is now living in Long Island. Aidan joined us on the show to wish his family in Knocktopher a happy Christmas, especially his parents Frank and Biddy.

Giveaways

Keep an eye on the KCLR Facebook and Instagram pages where our listeners have been sending us snaps to win €20 vouchers to shop in Kilkenny as part of Light up your Christmas and our Window Shopping initiatives.

Gowran Abbey

Stay tuned to KCLR Live weekdays to hear recollections and stories from Gowran Abbey Nursing Home with thanks to Creative Ireland and our local Kilkenny County Council Heritage Office.