Win a Weekend Away with Yulefest Kilkenny

Fancy a weekend away in a beautiful Scandinavian self-catering lodge in the Aherlow House Hotel?

Here at KCLR, we are super excited to team up with Yulefest Kilkenny this December to bring you this amazing prize.

Eimear and Ethna from KCLR Live are on the look-out for the most festive family in the land. If your family is crazy about all things Christmas, contact us before December 14th to take part in our on-air quiz. Pop us a text mentioning “Festive Family” to 083 306 96 96 or email [email protected] to register your interest today. Nominate a family member to answer the call, and you could win this prize.

We want to send you and your family for an ideal getaway break in the New Year. Visit aherlowhouse.ie for the lowdown on the lodges, which are three bed en-suite with a fully equipped kitchen and living room*.

Ts&Cs

*Prize is a gift voucher for a weekend stay valid for 12 months excludes bank holiday weekends and Christmas period.