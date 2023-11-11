The Saturday Show on Saturday 11th November

On today’s show our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan talks all about the festive holly plant.

Carlow Little Theatre presents The Steward of Chrsitendom. Michael Somers, Paul McManus and Michelle Phelan joined Edward to talk all about the production.

Clair Whitty from the Natural Health Store spoke about men’s health and the importance of taking care of yourself.

Michelle Murphy told Edward all about her upcoming social dancing event taking place on 14th November at Abbey Hall.

The legend Red Hurley joined Edward to chat about his upcoming show in the Set Theatre.

Karolyn McDonnell from the Science Festival spoke about the upcoming events in Carlow.

Gemma Hayes will take to the stage at Watergate Theatre along with Lisa Hannigan and Paul Noonan and she told Edward all about the show.

Listen Back Here :